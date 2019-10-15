David de Gea Substituted During Spain Euro 2020 Qualifier With Suspected Injury

David de Gea was substituted during Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier with Sweden on Tuesday night with a suspected groin injury.

De Gea, who has struggled to dislodge Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga as La Roja's number one goalkeeper, was finally given a chance to stake his claim for a regular spot in Robert Moreno's side following Kepa's error against Noway last week.

ANDERS WIKLUND/GettyImages

However, as reported by the Mirror, the Manchester United star appeared to hold his groin and dropped to the floor in pain after clearing a ball. He was replaced by Arrizabalaga in the 60th minute but managed to walk from the field.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still hoping to welcome a number of first team stars back for United's clash with Liverpool on Sunday. Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all expected to be available, but De Gea's injury could leave the Red Devils without one of their top performers for the derby.





It is not yet clear whether or not De Gea will be fit to face the Premier League leaders.

United are already off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification, sitting in 12th with nine points having won just two of their Premier League games so far this season.