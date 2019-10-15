Diego Demme Selected for RB Leipzig's e-Sports Team in Upcoming VBL Club Championship

RB Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme is set to form part of the club's pro team in the upcoming e-Sports Virtual Bundesliga Club Championship.





The tournament, which is in its second season, gets underway on 4 November and Demme will join a four-man team bidding for glory in the 2019/20 season. Leipzig will be up against 21 other clubs from across the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 as they look to win the title for the first time.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

As reported by the official Bundesliga website, Demme will join e-Sports pros Cihan Yasarlar and Alex Czaplok as well as Alexander Breuer, who won a fan tournament to make the cut last weekend.

27-year-old Germany international Demme has been a regular for Julian Nagelsmann's side so far this season, featuring in all seven domestic league matches as well as starting in the Champions League group stage victory over Benfica in September.

However, he has made the cut for the e-Sports squad based purely on merit, with his teammate Yasarlar keen to stress: "There are a few of the Leipzig players that like to test how good they are against us."

He added: "I've already played against Diego and it's not only out on the real pitch that he knows what he's doing. If we're at the training centre and there's enough time, we always have a game."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

RB Leipzig will need to be at their best if they are to challenge last season's champions Werder Bremen and improve on an 11th place finish from their last campaign. The season will run until February 2020, after which top six sides will contest the VBL Grand Final in March 2020.