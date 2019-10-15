England Stars React to Horrific Racist Abuse During Bulgaria Victory

By 90Min
October 15, 2019

England's emphatic 6-0 win over Bulgaria on Monday evening was marred by horrific racist abuse from the Bulgarian supporters.

A section of the home support could be heard making monkey chants towards the likes of Tyrone Mings and Marcus Rashford, whilst some were even seen making Nazi salutes throughout the game, which was halted twice by the referee to try and deal with the situation.

England chose to remain on the pitch after several instances of abuse and stormed to victory. After the game, many players took the opportunity to make their voice heard on the incidents.

Mings, who was captured on TV asking the assistant referee whether he could hear the abuse, told BBC Radio 5 Live after the game: "I am very proud of everyone for the decisions we made.

"I went to Harry Kane first. He spoke to the manager, who then spoke to the fourth officials. Everyone was aware of it but we ultimately let our football do the talking and didn't get distracted by anything.

"Just before the end of the first half the appropriate next step was to return to the changing room. We made a common-sense decision to play the remaining few minutes and decided at half-time.

"Everybody made the decision. The manager, the team, the supporting staff. We spoke about it at half-time and we dealt with it and escalated it in the right way.

"I am proud of how we dealt with it and took the appropriate steps. I could hear it as clear as day. It doesn't affect me too much. I feel more sorry for those people who feel they have to have those opinions.

"It was a great night for me personally. It was a really proud moment in my career. I hope everyone enjoys this moment and it isn't overshadowed."

On a more positive note, it was a fantastic performance from England, who bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Czech Republic in triumphant fashion.

RashfordRoss BarkleyRaheem Sterling and Kane combined to net all six goals and fire England three points clear at the top of Group A, and the Three Lions remain on track to seal qualification for Euro 2020.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!

