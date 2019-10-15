England Stars React to Horrific Racist Abuse During Bulgaria Victory

England's emphatic 6-0 win over Bulgaria on Monday evening was marred by horrific racist abuse from the Bulgarian supporters.

A section of the home support could be heard making monkey chants towards the likes of Tyrone Mings and Marcus Rashford, whilst some were even seen making Nazi salutes throughout the game, which was halted twice by the referee to try and deal with the situation.

England chose to remain on the pitch after several instances of abuse and stormed to victory. After the game, many players took the opportunity to make their voice heard on the incidents.

Mings, who was captured on TV asking the assistant referee whether he could hear the abuse, told BBC Radio 5 Live after the game: "I am very proud of everyone for the decisions we made.

"I went to Harry Kane first. He spoke to the manager, who then spoke to the fourth officials. Everyone was aware of it but we ultimately let our football do the talking and didn't get distracted by anything.

Not an easy situation to play in and not one which should be happening in 2019. Proud we rose above it to take three points but this needs stamping out. pic.twitter.com/jTnUGOa8z2 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 14, 2019

Absolutely disgusted to have witnessed the behaviour of some of the crowd tonight but so proud of every single one of our players and staff. We stand together. Thanks to all of our travelling fans for your support 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/e8pchzO6tT — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 14, 2019

Great performance and I’m proud of the togetherness we showed in some disgraceful circumstances. Racism has no place in society or football. It needs stamping out for good. Also a massive congrats to @OfficialTM_3 on a great debut 👏 #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/yS9pEFeXie — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 14, 2019

"Just before the end of the first half the appropriate next step was to return to the changing room. We made a common-sense decision to play the remaining few minutes and decided at half-time.

"Everybody made the decision. The manager, the team, the supporting staff. We spoke about it at half-time and we dealt with it and escalated it in the right way.

"I am proud of how we dealt with it and took the appropriate steps. I could hear it as clear as day. It doesn't affect me too much. I feel more sorry for those people who feel they have to have those opinions.

Unacceptable scenes tonight. There should be no place for that in football or society. Proud of the way the lads responded and rose above it. Top support from the travelling fans, we will always stick together as one. @England pic.twitter.com/QsOu2OLPrx — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) October 14, 2019

Feeling sorry for Bulgaria to be represented by such idiots in their stadium. Anyway.. 6-0 and we go back home, at least we did our job. Safe travel to our fans, u guys did well 🤟🏾❤️ — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 14, 2019

Good win under difficult circumstances. There is absolutely no place for scenes like that. Proud of the team tonight 👊🏻 @England pic.twitter.com/kOOBeW5hSK — Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) October 14, 2019

"It was a great night for me personally. It was a really proud moment in my career. I hope everyone enjoys this moment and it isn't overshadowed."

On a more positive note, it was a fantastic performance from England, who bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Czech Republic in triumphant fashion.

Rashford, Ross Barkley, Raheem Sterling and Kane combined to net all six goals and fire England three points clear at the top of Group A, and the Three Lions remain on track to seal qualification for Euro 2020.

