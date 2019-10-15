Leicester City to Pay Tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Before Burnley Game on Saturday

Leicester City will mark a year since the tragic helicopter crash which claimed the lives of five people, including beloved club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, on Saturday when they host Burnley.

Sunday 27 October will mark the one year anniversary of the tragedy which killed Khun Vichai, club staff Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai, and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz.

As revealed on Leicester's website, a fitting tribute is being planned by the club.

Ahead of their clash with Burnley on Saturday, the closest home fixture to the anniversary, fans are being encouraged to arrive early in order to participate fully in the memorial services.





There is also expected to be a supporter-led walk which will begin at Magazine Square and conclude at the stadium where fans can leave floral tributes to the club's popular chairman.





Complimentary tribute scarves are to be left for each fan at the ground and a minute's silence is to be held prior to the kick off at 3.00pm.

The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden will also be opened on 27 October, with the club's chief executive Susan Whelan saying: “Appropriate and respectful management of the accident site is something to which we have given great consideration over the last 12 months.

"Supporters and visitors have shown impeccable respect during our immediate efforts to protect it and we are now in a position to confirm our permanent intentions for the site.

“From the scene of a tragedy, we aim to build something peaceful, something poignant and something beautiful, where supporters of today and of future generations can remember what one man’s vision did for this club, this community.

“The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden will be the latest in a series of lasting tributes that will form part of Khun Vichai’s legacy.”

Srivaddhanaprabha was a hugely popular figure after buying the club from Milan Mandarić back in 2011. He helped bankroll the club back into the Premier League in 2014 before overseeing the Foxes' fairy-tale waltz to the title back in 2015/16 despite starting that season as 5000/1 outsiders.