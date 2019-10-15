Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Azzurri Maintain 100% Qualifying Record

Italy beat Liechtenstein 5-0 on Tuesday night, as a much-changed Azzuri side made it eight qualifying wins from eight at Vaduz's Rheinpark Stadion.

There were just two minutes on the clock when Italy took the lead, Federico Bernardeschi arriving inside the box right on cue and slotting home Cristiano Biraghi's cross. Many might have expected the floodgates to open, but Italy struggled to break their opponents down.

STEFAN WERMUTH/GettyImages

It took a corner for Roberto Mancini's side to add a second, Andrea Belotti heading home at the back post in the 70th minute.





The hosts visibly began to tire and a deluge of late Italy goals arrived. Alessio Romagnoli's header put them 3-0 up on 77 minutes, Stephan El Shaarawy's 82nd minute strike made it four and Belotti's stoppage time header completed the five-goal rout.





Here's 90min's breakdown of the game below.

LIECHTENSTEIN

Player Ratings

Starting XI: B Büchel (6); Rechsteiner (5), Kaufmann (6), Hofer (5), Goppel (5); Yildiz (6), Polverino (5), M Büchel (4), Hasler (5), Salanovic (7*); Gubser (5).

Substitutes: N Frick (4), Y Frick (4), Wolfinger (4).

ITALY

