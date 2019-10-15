Liverpool Provide Promising Injury Update on Joel Matip Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Liverpool have offered a fitness update regarding Joel Matip, after the defender suffered a



knock during the win over Sheffield United back at the end of September.



Matip, who has started every possible game for the Reds in the Premier League this season since being rested for the opening clash against Norwich, was able to complete the 90 minutes against the Blades at Bramall Lane, but forced to sit out the subsequent clash with Leicester.



James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, as revealed by a report on the club's official website, the Cameroonian has now returned to training at Melwood and could be ready in time to face Manchester United at Old Trafford this Sunday.

The club explained: "Joel Matip resumed training at Melwood on Tuesday morning after recovering from a knock sustained prior to the international break."

They continued: "The issue, picked up during the 1-0 win at Sheffield United on September 28, ruled the centre-back out of the Reds' meetings with FC Salzburg and Leicester City.

"However, Matip took part in this morning's session alongside his teammates as Jürgen Klopp's side get ready for Sunday's trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United."

They also offered an update on the status of number one goalkeeper Alisson, who has been out since the opening day of the season, and has been mooted to return between the sticks against United this weekend.



They declared: "Alisson Becker also trained with Liverpool's goalkeepers as he closes in on a return to action following a calf injury."

While Spanish custodian Adrian, who was a last-gasp free agent signing in the summer transfer window following the departure of Simon Mignolet, has been an admirable backup for the Brazilian, there are few replacements for the 2018/19 UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year.



As for Matip, he has been deputised by Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren in those two fixtures, and it remains to be seen who will start the big game at Old Trafford.

