Luka Modric Hopeful Gareth Bale Will Remain at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has admitted he hopes to see teammate Gareth Bale remain at the Santiago Bernabéu for the foreseeable future, amid constant speculation over the forward's future.

The Welshman was moments away from sealing a move away from Los Blancos during the summer, only for a lucrative switch to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning to collapse at the last minute as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez pulled the plug.

Bale's relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane, which was already frosty, is believed to have gone sub-zero in recent weeks. However, speaking after Croatia's 1-1 draw with Bale's Wales, Modric confessed he wants to see his teammate stay in Madrid.





He said (as quoted by The Sun): "[Bale] is an amazing player and very important for the team. He is showing that this season. Hopefully he will stay this season and the next seasons as well."

After a tumultuous summer, Bale was brought back into the first-team fold to help Real cope with their injury crisis, and he managed to prove himself as one of the squad's most important players during the challenging opening weeks of the season.

However, despite feeling as though he was coming into a good run of form, Bale was surprisingly dropped from the matchday squad altogether for the 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Bale is thought to have been left furious by Zidane's decision to drop him without warning, and that anger turned to confusion after he was reinstated to the lineup to face Granada soon after, again without being given any explanation as to why.

The Welshman confessed he was playing with 'anger' this season, but he was adamant that his only focus is on performing for both Real and the Welsh national team.





The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a move for Bale (again), whilst a fresh attempt at a move to China has also been suggested for the high-earning Welshman.

