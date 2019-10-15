Man Utd Defender Victor Lindelof Reveals Reaction to Barcelona Links During the Summer

Manchester United centre back Victor Lindelof has revealed he was never interested in a possible transfer to Barcelona during the summer despite newspaper gossip, calling himself a 'loyal type' while affirming his love for the Red Devils.

The Sweden international was subjected to a number of links with the Catalan club over the summer, with the Spanish champions seeking a new centre back after missing out on Matthijs de Ligt, who joined Juventus from Ajax after a protracted saga.

One of the names in the mix was Lindelof. However, speaking to Swedish publication Expressen, the 25-year-old dismissed any interest from his side at least.





He said: “There was a lot of writing about it. But for me, I have a contract with United and I am the loyal type.

“For me it was never a question either, I wanted to stay in United and believe very much in what we have going on and that is also why I signed a new contract. I love to represent United and to wear that shirt every day.

“My goal when I came here was to win titles and do well for all supporters. But I haven't won a title yet, so it's my big goal to take home big titles with United.

“If we get to the level we can do and everyone can do their best, we can win trophies.”

Lindelof's belief contrasts sharply with the Red Devils current form on the pitch, which has seen them reach almost new lows in losses to Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham in the league alongside a dizzyingly dour Europa League campaign.

But one man who has to believe it, at least for as long as he can, is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Norwegian is certainly believing in the abilities of Lindelof.

The defender penned a new long-term deal with the club until 2024 back in September and, speaking at the time, Solskjaer said of the Swede: “He brings calmness on the pitch and I can see that he is determined to help this club and to be successful here.

“I’m extremely happy that he has committed his future to Manchester United. We’re all looking forward to working together to deliver the success and get United back to where we know the club belongs.”