Massimiliano Allegri Eyes Reunion With Patrice Evra If He Takes Over at Manchester United

By 90Min
October 15, 2019

Former Juventus manager is keen to reunite with Patrice Evra at Old Trafford if he becomes the Manchester United boss in the near future.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure after an abysmal start to the season, and it has been speculated that the Norwegian could soon be relieved of his duties if his side fail to improve.

United have picked up just nine points from their opening eight Premier League games, and sit 12th in the table.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Allegri is believed to be a leading candidate for the role, and the Daily Mail claim that, if he got the job, he would want to work alongside Evra once more. The Frenchman is a popular figure at Old Trafford, and he forged a strong bond with Allegri when the pair combined to win two Serie A titles with Juventus.

Tottenham are also considering a move for Allegri should Mauricio Pochettino leave the club, but it appears as though he has begun making plans to take over at United instead. 

Allegri has reportedly promised Evra that he would be included in his backroom staff at Old Trafford, although in what capacity is currently unclear. Trusted assistant Marco Landucci would likely join Allegri in Manchester, so Evra may operate more as a coach.

Regardless of the specific role, Allegri is keen for someone with Evra's knowledge of both United and English football to come in and help him as he adjusts to life in the Premier League.

The former left-back recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself alongside Allegri during Spurs' 7-2 loss at home to Bayern Munich.

Bringing Evra in would certainly be a popular decision amongst United fans. Between 2006 and 2014, he racked up 379 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

If United want to return to that level of success, then they may have to part ways with club legend Solskjaer, and Allegri appears to be waiting in the wings.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message