Matthijs de Ligt Admits He Doesn't Feel 'Invincible' After Disappointing Start to Juventus Career

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has said that he doesn't feel 'invincible' in Turin like he did when he was at Ajax.

The Netherlands international moved to Juve for €75m in the summer, but has started life at the Allianz Stadium is pretty turbulent fashion.

He's been at fault for a number of goals for club and country this season, and De Ligt admitted it's been a tough campaign after leaving his boyhood club.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"At Ajax, I felt invincible, today it's different," he told Fox Sports. "But I think it’s normal because everything is new for me. I’m progressing and I’m not worried."





De Ligt captained Ajax on their incredible Champions League run to the semi finals last season, scoring against current side Juventus on the way.

He's been nominated for the Golden Boy award after an impressive year, and said that he will try his hardest to return to his best form.

"I don’t know myself why I’m not playing as well as I’d like," he said. "All I can do is continue to work, to do my best and to try to learn from my teammates. I play and that’s the main thing because, in the end, I’m sure that everything will go well and this season will be positive."

Maurizio Sarri was initially reluctant to start the Dutchman, but after Giorgio Chiellini tore his anterior cruciate ligament, he's been forced to play De Ligt alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

The duo have looked far from steady at the back, and the form of fellow new signing Merih Demiral on international duty has meant there's pressure already on De Ligt top up his game.

A club so famed for their defensive stability are yet to live up to that reputation this season, but they have a chance to show their credentials with an easier set of fixtures between now and the November international break.

