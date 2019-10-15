Roberto Mancini 'Agrees to Extend Italy Contract' After Euro 2020 Qualification

Italy manager Roberto Mancini is believed to have agreed to extend his contract until at least the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After the humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Mancini led Italy to seven consecutive wins to qualify for Euro 2020 with ease.

Image by Toby Cudworth

According to Calciomercato, there was a clause in Mancini's contract which allowed him to walk away from the position if he managed to lead Italy to qualification, but the boss has declined to activate it and will continue in the Azzuri hotseat.

Mancini is said to be enthusiastic and convinced that his current crop of players have the potential to be successful at future tournaments.

Having introduced a number of younger players to the squad, Mancini has transformed Italy into a dynamic, exciting unit who have dominated their qualification group, storming to seven wins in a row to build up an insurmountable lead with three games to spare.

After their latest victory - a 2-0 win over Greece - Mancini told a press conference (via the Daily Mail) that he had faith in his current group, challenging them to continue to improve.

He said: "First of all, we should enjoy the moment, particularly given where our starting point was.

"We must be happy because we have qualified with three games to spare, but we must also improve. I have confidence in this team, I don't believe there is a big gap between the biggest international teams."

The Italian is now targeting success next summer at Euro 2020, as he looks to lift the trophy which Italy have not won since 1968. They last came close in 2012, only to fall to Spain in the final.

Image by Toby Cudworth

Mancini will also have one eye on Qatar in 2022, when he will look to prove to the world that Italy are back as one of the world's best sides. The hope is that his young players will have all improved together and transformed Italy into a global superpower once more.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!