Silvio Berlusconi Insists AC Milan Should Be Handed Back to Him in Order to Make Them 'Great' Again

Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has said the only way for the Rossoneri to be 'great' again is if the club is handed back to him.

Berlusconi oversaw five Champions League successes and seven Serie A titles throughout his ownership, one that came to an end in 2017 when he sold the Italian giants to Chinese investor 'Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux'.

Milan recently sacked Marco Giampaolo after an indifferent start to the season and appointed former Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli to help kick-start their campaign.

During Pioli's presentation last week, current Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis claimed the takeover by American hedge fund company Elliott Management in July 2018 saved the club from bankruptcy and a demotion to Serie D, claims that Berlusconi rebuked.

“Bankruptcy? You can say that in the toilet,

“These are phrases someone should only say if he walks into the toilet and closes the door first,” Berlusconi told Italian media outlet TeleLombardia, as quoted by Goal.

Then, speaking about 'making Milan great again', Berlusconi added: "As for how we get Milan back to being the great Milan of the past, that is simple, yet at the same time difficult to make happen: give the club back to Silvio Berlusconi."

The Milan faithful have had it tough as of late, they haven't seen their side win the Scudetto since the Massimiliano Allegri days of 2011 and have won just one piece of silverware since then - a Supercoppa Italiana victory in 2016.

Image by Toby Cudworth

After dominating football for periods of Berlusconi's reign, the Rossoneri's influence on European football dwindled towards the end of his ownership.

The former Italian Prime Minister - who currently owns Serie C side Monza - also had his say on the plans to replace the iconic San Siro: "These are lovely projects, I am sure it'll be a modern and beautiful arena.





"We are fond of San Siro because we won everything there, every spectator gets a good view and I hope that a solution is found to prevent the old stadium being knocked down. Otherwise, I'd propose the city give it to Monza."

Image by Toby Cudworth

Milan have played at the San Siro since 1926 and they've shared the arena with Inter since 1947.