Trent Alexander-Arnold Claims Past Setbacks Have Made the Reds What They Are Today

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says previous setbacks have made the team stronger as they sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as European champions.



The right-back, who was an unused substitute in both of England's Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, believes that failures as both a collective and an individual have spurred the Reds on in recent times, pointing to the Champions League final loss in 2018 as the perfect example.



“The players that we have in our side have all had failures before, we’ve all had setbacks and knock-backs,” Alexander-Arnold told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the club's official website.

“We’ve really bounced back from there and got to where we are now and where we are as a team. The biggest example of that is probably the fact that we lost the Champions League final the season before and were able to use that as motivation to get back there and win it the next season.

“It’s something a lot of teams aren’t capable of, but we’ve showed that we are and we’re able to get better from disappointment.”

Moving on from past triumphs, Alexander-Arnold and co have a game this weekend that, on the face of it, represents just one more notch on the ladder on the way to that oh-so-elusive Premier League crown.

Of course, the fact that it's Manchester United, and it's Old Trafford, mean this is simply not the case.



“Traditionally and historically, the Man Utd-Liverpool game is always massive,” said

the 21-year-old. “It’s one of the biggest games of the season and they’re a top side as well.

“It’s always going to be a big game and a big occasion because both teams want to win it so much.”

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday knowing they've never won there under his stewardship, but also knowing there's no better time to rewrite history like the present.

