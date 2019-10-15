Trent Alexander-Arnold Responds to Bulgaria Manager's Claims He Didn't Hear Racism

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has unleashed his anger after Bulgaria manager Krasimir Balakov claimed not to hear racist abuse from supporters during their 6-0 loss to England.

Balakov was adamant that he heard nothing during the game, despite the referee being forced to temporary halt the game to address the abuse which was directed at England's squad. The Bulgaria boss went on to blame the unrest on England's constant comments about how they would deal with racism in Bulgaria.

The response to Balakov's comments have overwhelmingly been of frustration, and Alexander-Arnold joined in on Twitter by questioning how the manager could possibly believe that.





He wrote: "Is this guy for real? The way the team stuck together last night was unreal but we can't ignore what happened. The racism has gotta stop."

Is this guy for real? The way the team stuck together last night was unreal but we can't ignore what happened. The racism has gotta stop. https://t.co/9HMTgG5wrp — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) October 15, 2019

Balakov's latest comments come just days after he claimed that English football actually has more problems with racism than Bulgaria does.

"In the Bulgarian championship, we have a lot of players of different ethnicities and skin colour," he said as reported by BBC Sport. "I don't think that we have this big problem like, for example, England do.

"What I meant was that in the Bulgarian championship we've not had such problems while there have been incidents in various levels of English football involving racism, which I consider something normal because it's a big country with a very diverse population. But we don't have this problem in Bulgaria, I can assure you of that."

From a purely footballing perspective, it was a successful evening for England, who bounced back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic in emphatic fashion.





Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Ross Barkley all got themselves on the scoresheet, helping England reestablish a three-point lead at the top of Group A.

