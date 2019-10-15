Unai Emery's Arsenal Contract Details & Whether There Is a Break Clause 'Revealed'

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was appointed on a three-year contract with no option to terminate, according to a source close to the club.

The Spaniard, who replaced Arsène Wenger in the summer of 2018, is yet to win over the entirety of the club's fan base, some of whom have actually called for Emery to leave the club in the near future.

It has been claimed that Arsenal inserted a break clause in Emery's contract which would allow them to part ways with the boss at the end of the season, but David Ornstein, a well respected journalist now writing for The Athletic, claims that there is no such option - and the Gunners have no plans to sack him.

Participating in a Q&A with supporters, Ornstein wrote: "From what I gather they are happy with Emery. Josh Kroenke expressed as much when I interviewed him in August. Whether he is their man for the long haul is impossible to say. Much will rest on the outcome of this season.

"The club's tradition is to stand by their managers and let them build. Of course, this is a new era at Arsenal - certainly a more decisive, you could say ruthless, one - and he's not their manager, rather the head coach.

"That continental model lends itself to head coaches coming and going without disrupting the overarching structure. Arsène Wenger said a couple of years ago at the AGM that he may have been around for 20-odd years but he can guarantee that once he leaves there will be many more managers/coaches who lead Arsenal in the next 20 years.

"On the option - and I fully respect other people's information - I've been told [by] multiple sources that it's a three-year contract without a break clause. I could be wrong, it's just what I've been told when asking that specific question. Either way, the outcome of this season is likely to be pivotal."

Arsenal currently find themselves third in the Premier League, just one point behind second-placed Manchester City.

Despite that impressive standing, it has been an unconvincing start to the campaign for Arsenal, who have struggled defensively on a number of occasions this season. Nevertheless, a top-four finish is the club's priority, and Emery's future could rest on whether they achieve that or not - if recent comments from head of football Raul Sanllehi are to be analysed closely.

