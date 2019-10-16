Arsenal Fans React as Eddie Nketiah Scores Perfect Hat-trick for England Under-21s

By 90Min
October 16, 2019

Arsenal fans have high hopes for home grown striker Eddie Nketiah, with that optimism for a very bright future significantly fuelled on Tuesday night when the 20-year-old starlet netted a hat-trick while in action for England’s Under-21 team.


The junior lions were facing their Austrian equivalents in a European Championship qualifier in Milton Keynes and Nketiah helped England race into a 4-0 half-time lead after netting twice in the opening 45 minutes – Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi got the other two.

Austria at least pulled one back shortly after the hour mark, but Nketiah went on to complete his hat-trick with a little over 10 minutes remaining as England won 5-1.

The close-range finish with his left foot rounded off a ‘perfect’ treble for the Gunners talent, having earlier swung his right leg at an effort and placed a header into the bottom corner.

It could even have been four for Nketiah, who saw an effort from the penalty spot in the closing stages saved by Austria goalkeeper Fabian Ehmann.

“I am on penalty duty, I usually put them away but the goalkeeper made a good save,” Nketiah reflected to BT Sport after the final whistle. “I am delighted with the hat-trick and get to keep the match ball. Hopefully there will be more to come for England.”

Nketiah, who has scored three times for Arsenal in his 19 senior appearances, joined Leeds on loan during the summer. But despite starting and scoring in the Carabao Cup, he has struggled for game time in the Championship, with all his appearances so far coming off the bench.

That being said, he has still made a key impact for Marcelo Bielsa’s team, netting a late winner against Brentford in August and then getting a goal and assist in a 2-0 win over Barnsley in September in what was only a 20-minute cameo.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Whether he will now get a chance in the starting line-up after boosting his confidence in such clinical fashion on international duty, only Marcelo Bielsa can decide.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!

