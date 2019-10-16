Aston Villa vs Brighton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Aston Villa will host Brighton on Saturday as Premier League action returns after the two-week international break.

Both sides will be looking to build on the impressive victories last time out; Villa running out comprehensive 5-1 victors at Norwich, while Brighton stunned Tottenham 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

For Villa it's a chance to take some points before a tough run of fixtures that involves leaders Liverpool and champions Man City, while Brighton will be looking to build some momentum ahead of a run of more winnable games.

Here is 90min's preview for the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 5 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Villa Park TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? David Coote

Team News

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who pulled out from the England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria through injury, is expected to feature. His England teammate Tyrone Mings will also be available following his impressive Three Lions debut in horrific circumstances in Bulgaria on Monday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Striker Jonathan Kodjia is back in contention for the first time this season after recovering from ankle and cheekbone injuries., while Bjorn Engels is also expected to be fit.

Brighton summer signing Leandro Trossard will likely miss out with a groin problem, but Shane Duffy came through Republic of Ireland's midweek clash with Switzerland and should be available.

Aaron Connolly should keep his place in the side after putting in a wonderful performance against Spurs last time out.

Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor; Nakamba, McGinn, Grealish; Trezeguet, El-Ghazi, Wesley. Brighton Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster; Montoya, Groß, Alzate, Stephens, Mooy; Maupay, Connolly.

Head to Head Record

This is a fixture that has only been played 22 times in total, but in that small handful of matches, it's Villa who have tended to come out on top. They have won 12 compared to the Seagulls seven, whilst there have been three draws.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The most recent meeting between the two teams was actually this season, as Villa ran out 3-1 winners in the Carabao Cup.

Prior to that, the two teams drew both fixtures during Brighton's promotion to the Premier League during the 2016/17 campaign.

Recent Form

Despite picking up impressive victories last time out, both sides have struggled for form and consistency this season.

Villa's record of two wins, two draws, and four defeats leaves them with just eight points from their opening eight games. They have dropped points from winning positions on three different occasions this season and will be looking to avoid a repeat on Saturday.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Brighton haven't fared much better themselves, gaining just one more point than their opponents so far. Scoring goals has been a real issue for the Seagulls so far, having registered just eight goals in their opening eight games - three of which came in their last match against Tottenham.

Here is how the teams have fared in their last five matches.

Aston Villa Brighton Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa (5/10) Brighton 3-0 Tottenham (5/10) Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley (28/9) Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (28/9) Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa (25/9) Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa (25/9) Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa (22/9) Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (21/9) Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham (16/9) Brighton 1-1 Burnley (14/9)

Prediction

It's too early on in the season to talk about relegation battles, but both sides know a win here will certainly help their quests to avoid the drop.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Despite having conceded a fair few this season, Villa's ability to score goals should be the deciding factor here. With a home faithful roaring Dean Smith's boys on, three points should return to the Midlands.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton