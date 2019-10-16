Barcelona Preparing for Lengthy Bus Journey to Eibar Due to Pro-Independence Protest Disruptions

Barcelona are facing the prospect of having to travel to their game away at Eibar on Saturday by bus – a full six hours away by road.

The side would usually fly to Bilbao on Friday afternoon before driving the final 40km to Eibar. However, a general strike has been called in Catalunya, with pro-independence protesters responding angrily to prison sentences being handed down to politicians and cultural leaders who were involved in the independence referendum back in 2017.

This caused Barcelona's El Prat airport to temporarily shut down on Monday, and protesters are also expected to target the main train stations in the city this week as well, ruling that out as a way for the players to get to Eibar.

AS report that Barcelona are seriously considering making the 589km trip via bus as a last option. The last time the club made such a lengthy journey by bus was in 2010, when they were forced to change their travel arrangements to Milan due to the volcanic eruption in Iceland. That was for their Champions League semi-final clash with Inter, which they lost 3-1. The side were unable to overturn the deficit in the second leg, as Inter went on to win the competition.

Ernesto Valverde will hope that this potential disruption does not effect his players' focus, with the team having struggled on the road so far this season. They have lost two of their opening four away games in the league, leaving them two points adrift of Real Madrid at the top of the table.