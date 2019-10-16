Bournemouth vs Norwich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bournemouth host relegation threatened Norwich City in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium this Saturday.

The Cherries have made a promising start to the season and will be hoping to make sure their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal before the international break was nothing more than a bump in the road.

Norwich, on the other hand, desperately need to regain some form after three consecutive losses following their shock victory over champions Manchester City.

Here's 90min's preview for the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 5 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Vitality Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Lee Mason

Team News

Bournemouth go into the game with a long list of injuries featuring the likes of David Brooks, Junior Stanislas and Charlie Daniels, while Dan Gosling, Adam Smith and Chris Mepham are all doubtful.

Norwich's own injury crisis has been reduced somewhat by the returns of Tim Krul, Mario Vrancic, Alex Tettey and Onel Hernandez to training.

However, Daniel Farke is still likely to be without Tom Trybull, Ralf Fahrmann and Grant Hanley, whilst Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann are definitely ruled out.

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Ramsdale; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Diego Rico; H. Wilson, Lerma, Billing, King; Solanke, C. Wilson. Norwich McGovern; Aarons, Godfrey, Amadou, Lewis; McLean, Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki.

Head to Head Record



There have been 57 matches between the two clubs in total, with Norwich just edging the head-to-head by 23 wins to 19. The clubs have also played out 15 draws.



Their most recent meeting was a 2-1 victory for Bournemouth in last year's Carabao Cup. The last two Premier League meetings have ended in victories for the home side.

Recent Form

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Callum Wilson has a goalscoring record of five in eight games, leading to his inclusion in the England squad for their recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Contrastingly, Norwich's form has dropped off dramatically since their heroics against Manchester City. They have lost all three games in the league since and, after being named Premier League Player of the Month for his five goal haul in August, Teemu Pukki has only registered once in September and October.

A leaky defence has also seen them concede more goals than any other team in the league, leaving them struggling in 19th.

Here is how the teams have fared in their last five matches.

Bournemouth Norwich Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth (6/10) Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa (5/10) Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham (28/9) Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich (28/9) Burton 0-2 Bournemouth (25/9) Burnley 2-0 Norwich (21/9) Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth (20/9) Norwich 3-2 Manchester City (14/9) Bournemouth 3-1 Everton (15/9) West Ham 2-0 Norwich (31/8)

Prediction

A striker of Wilson's calibre should have a field day against this leaky Norwich defence. The Canaries' only hope of victory is to outscore their hosts, but with Pukki's poor form that looks unlikely.