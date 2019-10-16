Canada End 34-Year Wait for Win Over USA With Victory in CONCACAF Nations League

Canada ended their 34-year wait for a win over the United States Men's National Team with a deserved 2-0 victory in their CONCACAF Nations League Group A encounter.

That streak had stretched to 17 games before the Reds dispatched the Yanks on Wednesday night, with goals from Bayern Munich's 18-year-old attacking midfielder Alphonso Davies and Lucas Cavallini securing the historic victory.



Absolute SCENES at the full-time whistle!!



This was for you, Canada.

Led by Rangers' indefatigable Scott Arfield, the win came just days after the USMNT's high-profile 7-0 win over Cuba, and means Canada now sit top of Group A with three wins from three.

Speaking to the press after the game, as quoted by CBC, 19-year-old forward Jonathan David admitted: "This is an amazing feeling and I feel like this is a new Canada. And [I'm] looking forward to the future."



And Milan Borjan's 31 years of age didn't keep him from feeling equally giddy, as he added: "This is unbelievable. Unbelievable ... We showed that we have a young team who's going to bring new football to Canada."

The one man forced to keep the lid on the pot was manager John Herdman, with the Englishman declaring: "There's been a lot of us in this [Canada Soccer] Association that have been grinding away, waiting for a night like this on the men's side.

"But it's only one step, it's only one little drop in the ocean I'm hoping for this team. There's more to come."

FULL TIME! Canada are victorious!!!!



Goals from Alphonso Davies and Lucas Cavallini secure the big W at BMO Field.



🇨🇦 2:0 🇺🇸



Goals from Alphonso Davies and Lucas Cavallini secure the big W at BMO Field.

🇨🇦 2:0 🇺🇸

As for USA coach Gregg Berhalter, he was, well, less enthused, admitting: "I think the first thing that stands out to me was desire, [the] desire of Canada.

"Give them credit. But having said that, the minimum we expect is to match that. I wasn't happy with the desire that we displayed tonight to win the soccer game.



"Too many 50-50 balls we lost and that hurt us."