Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday looking to extend their winning run in the league to three games.

Since their 2-1 defeat to league leaders Liverpool, Chelsea have bounced back with victories over south coast sides Brighton and Southampton, leaving Frank Lampard’s side fifth in the table on 14 points.

Newcastle, meanwhile, who had been struggling for results, picked up a crucial 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out; a win which has moved them up to 16th on eight points.

With Chelsea battling to break into the top four and Newcastle trying to keep their head above the dreaded relegation places, Saturday’s game at Stamford Bridge is therefore a crucial one for both sides.

With much at stake, here is 90min’s preview of Saturday’s clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score (UK) Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

The return of Callum Hudson-Odoi from injury before the international break was a big lift for Chelsea, with the 18-year-old set to start on Saturday, fresh off the back of scoring two goals for the England Under-21s this week.

Alongside Hudson-Odoi, defender Antonio Rudiger is set to be in line for his first appearance since September 14th after recovering from a groin injury. N’Golo Kante did withdraw from the French squad for their UEFA European 2020 Championship qualifying games against Iceland and Turkey due to an adductor muscle problem, but is now fit and ready to feature against the Magpies on Saturday.

In more frustrating news for manager Lampard though, he could well be without both Andreas Christensen - who picked up a groin injury while away with Denmark - and Mateo Kovacic - who picked up a knock against Wales.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has virtually a fully fit squad to pick from ahead of the weekend.

Allan Saint-Maximin remains fit after he returned against United and could feature at some point together with forward Andy Carroll, who has now made three substitute appearances this term. Alongside this, centre-back Florian Lejeune could travel after making a quick recovery from a knee injury.

Versatile Scottish international Matt Ritchie is Newcastle’s only real injury worry, with the 30-year-old likely to return at the end of October after undergoing a minor ankle operation.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Barkley, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi. Newcastle Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Willems; Saint-Maximin, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Almiron; Joelinton.

Saturday’s encounter will be meeting number 166 between the two, with Chelsea coming out on top 73 times, 20 more than Newcastle, meaning there has been 39 draws.