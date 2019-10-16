Chris Wilder Admits Sheffield United 'Fancy Their Chances' of Causing Arsenal Shock

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder insists his side can upset the odds and record a famous victory over Arsenal on Monday night.

Wilder is hoping the intimidating atmosphere created by the home fans at Bramall Lane can have a similar effect as it had in their closely fought clash with league leaders Liverpool just a few weeks ago.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Blades were narrowly beaten by Jurgen Klopp's men after Dean Henderson's howler gifted the Reds all three points back in September. However, the Blades gave Liverpool a torrid afternoon and speaking to Sky Sports, Wilder admitted is hoping for more of the same against Unai Emery's high flying Arsenal side.

"We’re competitive and we fancy our chances. We’re bullish as you can obviously imagine because that’s the approach that we take and how we were [in a 1-0 loss] against Liverpool.

"The crowd have been absolutely amazing at home, because they know how important it is for them to be on the front foot and make it hostile, noisy."

The 52-year-old is hoping to harness the vociferous atmosphere created by the home support, where a victory would propel the Blades into the top half of the Premier League.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Wilder added: "The last manager who came here [Klopp] commented on it as well, which was a real pat on the back for the way our ground is set up and the atmosphere that’s inside it. We’ll need it Monday night and I’m sure that will happen.

"A night game at Bramall Lane under the lights, it’s something we’re really looking forward to and getting after the opposition, but understanding the quality they’ve got."





Arsenal at least go into Monday's clash in good form. Emery's side are unbeaten in their last eight competitive fixtures and are looking for a win to keep the pace with the Premier League's top two. However, they will be under no illusions that they are in for a very tough evening up in Sheffield.