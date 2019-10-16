David de Gea Set to Miss Liverpool Clash as Man Utd Fear 2 Month Absence

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is set to miss the upcoming meeting with Liverpool on Sunday after suffering a muscle injury.

The Spaniard pulled up after kicking the ball during Spain's 1-1 draw with Sweden and hobbled off the field, with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga coming on to replace him.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to The Sun, the injury will certainly sideline De Gea for the upcoming game against Liverpool, and there are fears that he may miss up to two months of action because of the problem.

The incident was strikingly similar to the injury suffered by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson on the opening day of the season. The Brazilian collapsed after clearing the ball and has not been seen since, and United officials fear De Gea may have done something similar.

Spain manager Robert Moreno confirmed that De Gea had actually suffered the injury earlier in the game, but chose to continue instead of being withdrawn.

He said: "He had pain in the abductor muscle, but he received treatment at half-time and wanted to keep playing. He gave us his word, but in the end he couldn't continue. It's a pity for him. It's a pull in his muscle and we'll have to see what the extent of the damage is."

He has not missed a Premier League game through injury in almost four years, but that run is now expected to come to an end on Sunday.

In his place, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be forced to turn to Sergio Romero, whilst veteran Lee Grant will likely be promoted to the bench until De Gea returns.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Should De Gea remain sidelined for more than a few weeks, he would miss the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea on 30th October, whilst United also have big games against both Tottenham Hotspur and fierce rivals Manchester City in early December.

The news will come as a huge blow to Solskjaer, who is under immense pressure to start winning games after his side's poor start to the campaign.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!