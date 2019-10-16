Everton Confirm Jean-Philippe Gbamin Faces 3-Month Lay-Off Following Thigh Surgery

Everton have confirmed that Jean-Philippe Gbamin will be sidelined for a further three months after having surgery on a thigh problem, an injury that has limited him to just two appearances this season.





Gbamin started both of the club's first two top-flight clashes but picked up the problem in the aftermath of the victory over Watford, bringing his promising start to life at Goodison Park to a crushing halt.

Initially diagnosed to be out for eight weeks, Everton confirmed the news via a statement on their official website that the midfielder will now be forced to miss first-team action for an extended three-month period.

The statement read: "Everton Football Club can confirm that Jean-Philippe Gbamin has undergone surgery on a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle, which will keep the midfielder out of action for around three months.

"The 24-year-old had returned to light training at the start of this month but suffered a setback in his rehabilitation. As a result, the summer signing from Mainz underwent surgery in France on Tuesday. Gbamin will now continue his rehabilitation with Club medical staff at USM Finch Farm."





Signed from Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga for a fee worth £25m, Gbamin joined over the summer as one of a host of additions to the squad by manager Marco Silva, who saw the holding midfielder as the ideal replacement for the departed Idrissa Gueye.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Starting alongside Andre Gomes for the opening day draw with Crystal Palace and subsequent home victory over the Hornets, it appeared as if the manager's faith in the 24-year-old was being repaid. However, the injury sustained to the Ivorian was worse than it appeared, and now the Portuguese boss will have to do without his midfield enforcer for the rest of the calendar year.





Since going unbeaten in their first two Premier League matches, the Toffees have been on a barren run, winning just one of their following six league matches. Next up for Silva's side is the visit of West Ham, where a win will be essential if they are to claw themselves away from the relegation zone - as they currently sit in 18th.