Everton vs West Ham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

West Ham travel to Merseyside to face Everton on Saturday, with both teams looking to bounce back from disappointing results before the international break.

Last time out, Everton lost 1-0 away at Burnley, meaning the Toffees are without a win four league games and sit precariously in the relegation zone.

Marco Silva is under immense pressure from the fans, and many feel that another defeat here could result in the end of his year-and-a-half reign, after a series of underwhelming performances to start the season.

A delicious finish from Manu against Saturday's opponents 😋 pic.twitter.com/s13HsRD9Qi — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 15, 2019

West Ham lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace before the international break, which ended an unbeaten run of six games in the league. However, overall Manuel Pellegrini will be pleased with his side's start to the season as the currently sit eighth, just three points behind third-placed Arsenal.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19 October What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Goodison Park TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is still out with a quad injury and Fabian Delph is struggling with a hamstring problem. Seamus Coleman is also suspended after picking up two yellows against Burnley.

Looking forward to having these guys back from international duty 👊 pic.twitter.com/VtstSoSzoE — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 15, 2019

Declan Rice missed England training with flu but should be okay to start, but Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio and Winston Reid will all miss out due to longer term injury woes.

Predicted Lineups

Everton Pickford, Sidibe, Mina, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Schneiderlin, Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean. West Ham Roberto, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller.

Head to Head Record

Everton have dominated this fixture historically, winning 70 and losing 40 to the Hammers, but over the last couple of seasons, things have been more even, with West Ham picking up a 3-1 win in this fixture last year - Andriy Yarmolenko scoring a brace and Marko Arnautovic scoring the third in what was West Ham's first win of the season.

Recent Form

Everton have lost their last four league games, scoring only twice in those games. Marco Silva is under extreme pressure and many see this game as his last chance as Everton boss.

West Ham have only lost twice all season and are, impressively, unbeaten away from home. A disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Palace last time out was disappointing, but was certainly not a reflection of West Ham this season, with the Hammers looking like tricky opposition thus far.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Everton West Ham Burnley 1-0 Everton (5/10) West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace (5/10) Everton 1-3 Man City (28/9) Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham (28/9) Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Everton (24/9) Oxford 4-0 West Ham (25/9) Everton 0-2 Sheffield United (21/9) West Ham 2-0 Man United (22/9) Bournemouth 3-1 Everton (15/8) Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham (16/9)

Prediction

Everton have been poor at home and West Ham have looked very good away, but the crowd will be behind Everton as they need a result to stop their dismal run of form.

With Everton in desperate need of a win and West Ham looking to bounce back from defeat last time out, expect a relatively high scoring between the two.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 West Ham