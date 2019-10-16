How Arsenal's Players Got on During the October International Break

Arsenal went into the international break on a high, winning 1-0 against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium to move up to third in the Premier League.

Fans will have been hoping for an injury-free fortnight for their players, with ten first-team stars representing their respective national teams.

Here, 90min takes a look to see if they got their wish, whilst reflecting on how well they got on...

Joe Willock & Matteo Guendouzi (Under-21s)

Willock has progressed well at club level this season, getting minutes under his belt in the league, whilst taking his opportunities when handed starts in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

He continued his development by starting both England Under-21 games over the past week, with the young Lions drawing 2-2 in a friendly with Slovenia before dispatching Austria 5-1 in a European Championships qualifying clash on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Guendouzi has been one of Arsenal's best performers this season, and was part of a rampant France Under-21s side this week. Les Bleus put five past Azerbaijan without reply last Thursday, and then scored five again in a 5-3 win over Slovakia on Tuesday night.

Bernd Leno (Germany)



Leno may be comfortably Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper, but that is far from the case for Germany. In fairness, he has two outstanding players ahead of him in the pecking order in Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Therefore, it was no surprise that he failed to get any minutes on the pitch during Germany's games against Argentina and Estonia.

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Martinez has done well for Arsenal when called upon in the cup competitions, having a particularly fine game when the team travelled to Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

However, he remains some may off claiming a starting spot for Argentina, and was an unused substitute when they played Germany and Ecuador.

Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

The Bosnian full back will be under pressure for his spot in the Arsenal team after the international break following the return from injury of Kieran Tierney.

Yet he remains one of his national side's more important players. Needing a pair of wins to keep their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 alive, his team got off to the perfect start by beating Finland 4-1 on Saturday. However, they suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Greece on Tuesday, meaning that they now look unlikely to make next year's showpiece event.

Dani Ceballos (Spain)

Ceballos suffered an injury scare in the build-up to Spain's game against Norway on the weekend, with the midfielder struggling with a minor hamstring issue.

Arsenal fans can breath easily though, as he was able to start that game, and then completed the full match on Tuesday night in Sweden. Spain were held to successive 1-1 draws, but it was still enough for them to book their place at Euro 2020.

Lucas Torreira (Uruguay)

Note to Unai Emery: Lucas Torreira is a holding midfielder. The Arsenal manager has often played Torreira higher up the pitch this season, which has not been a very successful experiment.

The diminutive Uruguayan was back to his favoured role over the weekend during his side's 1-0 friendly win over Peru. He was given a rest when the two sides met again on Tuesday night.

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

Arsenal's captain played full games for Switzerland against Denmark and Republic of Ireland. This group is very tightly-contested between the top three teams, so it was a blow for Xhaka and his team when they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Denmark on Saturday.

However, they bounced back well three days later, beating Republic of Ireland 2-0 to move themselves firmly back into contention for a spot at next year's European Championships.

Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast)

Arsenal's record signing may not have enjoyed the best start to life in north London, but he has not let that affect his international form.

The winger was on target during Ivory Coast's 3-1 win over DR Congo, and will hope that this is the springboard to help him show his best at club level following an underwhelming start for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Another game, another goal for Auba



Our No 14 has now scored 7️⃣ in his last 8️⃣ games for club and country 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wRG2fx7wIi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 10, 2019

The player that all Arsenal fans will want to wrap up in cotton wool ahead of their return to Premier League action against Sheffield United.

Aubameyang's Gabon won both of their games during the international break, beating Burkina Faso 1-0, and Morocco 3-2 in friendly matches. Surprisingly, he only scored one goal across the two games, slotting home the decisive penalty against Burkina Faso.