How Leicester City's Players Got on During the October International Break

The international break came at an annoying time for Leicester City, who have started the Premier League season in fine form, showing their credentials as a challenger for a Champions League spot.

They had numerous players represent their countries over the last couple of weeks, but could they do the Foxes proud while they were away.

We had a look at how they got on.

Ben Chilwell & James Maddison (England)

Chilwell started in England's 6-0 victory over Bulgaria on Tuesday evening, and put in a performance which could consolidate his permanent place in Gareth Southgate's side. In a match that made the headlines for the wrong reasons, England shone through to all but secure their place at Euro 2020. Chilwell watched on from the bench in the Three Lions' shock defeat to the Czech Republic days, and did not make a substitute appearance

Maddison did not have such success for England, being sent home with an illness before he was found on a night out in a casino. He still awaits to make his debut, despite his third call-up to the squad. However, he remains fit to play against Burnley this weekend.

Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland)

The experienced centre-half started in Northern Ireland's agonising 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands, a game where Michael O'Neill's side took the lead with only 15 minutes remaining. Should they have held on, Evans would have climbed above the Dutch in Group C.

A few days later, Evans scored in a 3-2 thriller against Czech Republic - this was his fourth goal for his country in 81 appearances.

Wilfried Ndidi (Nigeria)

Already in good form this season, Ndidi took this confidence into the international break. Although he only played one game, he put a shift in against Brazil in Singapore, as the sides drew 1-1. Despite the friendly status of the match, the Nigerian picked up a yellow card.

A positive sign for Leicester was that Ndidi played the full 90 minutes, and has made himself a main stay in the team, celebrating his 34th cap for Nigeria.

Ricardo Pereira (Portugal)

Pereira has been a hot topic across the Premier League, capitalising on his form toward the back-end of the 2018/19 season. However, he was an unused substitute in Portugal's 3-0 victory over Luxembourg and 2-1 defeat to Ukraine.

He has not made an appearance for Portugal since June 2018, and the explosive right-back must be wondering what he has to do to get his chance. However, with Barcelona's Nelson Semedo as his competition, it will be a tough task.

Dennis Praet & Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Praet and Tielemans had an easier set of fixtures going into the international break, as Belgium hosted San Marino before travelling to Kazakhstan, both in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Not only did he start in Belgium's 9-0 romp over San Marino, but Tielemans scored just before the break, in a game which was already 5-0. This was his second goal for his country at a senior level, and will boost his confidence ahead of his return to Leicester. However, he did not feature in the next game against Kazakhstan.

Praet, on the other hand, did not feature against San Marino, but started against Kazakhstan. He marked his fifth appearance for the Belgium squad by recording an assist and lasting the full 90 minutes. After struggling to initially consolidate his place in Brendan Rodgers' side, he has certainly made his case now.

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark)

Denmark made great strides towards Euro 2020 qualification, and Schmeichel played a big part with two clean sheets. He pulled off numerous great saves in his side's crucial 1-0 win over Switzerland, and then put in a routine performance against Luxembourg.

His appearance against Luxembourg saw the Dane reach 50 appearances for his country, and the 32-year-old has cemented himself as a man that Denmark can rely on, as well as Leicester.

Caglar Soyuncu (Turkey)

Soyuncu has been one of the surprise packages this season, proving to be the perfect replacement for Harry Maguire. Hoping to take his good form into the international break, he was handed a start against world champions France in Paris. Soyuncu performed well, as Turkey held out for a 1-1 draw.

He made a substitute appearance in Turkey's previous match against Albania, with his side running out 1-0 winners. They currently sit top of Group H, ahead of the likes of France and Iceland, and such performances and results will give Soyuncu confidence, as he heads back to Leicester.

Danny Ward (Wales)





The start of the 2019/20 season has not gone to plan for Ward, as he has struggled to force his way into Rodgers' plans, and did not feature for Wales during the break. As their qualification chances look slimmer by the game, Ward has had to sit idly and watch on.

It's a tough task to knock Schmeichel from his perch, but this is having a knock-on effect on his international career.