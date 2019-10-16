Inter Desperate to Increase Lautaro Martínez's Release Clause Amid Barcelona & Man City Interest

Inter are eager to tie down striker Lautaro Martínez to a new contract as soon as possible to try and fend off interest from both Barcelona and Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has long been identified as a star of the future, and he has been vital to I Nerrazzuri's fantastic start to the campaign.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

According to Tuttosport, Martínez's performances have caught the eye of Barcelona, who are 'not joking' when they say they are targeting a deal to sign the young Argentine at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi is said to be a huge fan of his fellow countryman, and Martínez is thought to be on Barcelona's seven-man shortlist to replace Luis Suárez, so a summer move is certainly not out of the question.

As a result, Inter are eager to offer Martínez a new contract. His current release clause sits at €111m, but Inter want to raise that or even get rid of it altogether, in the hope of scaring Barcelona away.

However, Calciomercato claim that Inter may also have to deal with City, who are looking for the heir to Sergio Agüero's throne at the Etihad Stadium. Now 31, Agüero is approaching the final years of his career with City, and Pep Guardiola is said to see Martínez as a potential replacement for his prolific forward.

As it stands, both Barcelona and City could realistically activate Martínez's €111m release clause, so raising or removing it would give Inter some more leverage in negotiations.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Inter are ready to do whatever it takes to keep the 22-year-old. He may have netted just 12 goals in 44 appearances for Inter, but his all-round game has impressed scouts from across Europe.

Seen by Conte as one of those players who makes the rest of the team better, Martínez has bagged three goals this season, including one against Barcelona in the Champions League before the international break.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!