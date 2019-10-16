Kyle Walker-Peters Tipped For Loan Move to Tottenham's Premier League Rivals

Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters could be heading across London after being made available for loan.

According to the Sun, Crystal Palace are eyeing up a loan move for Walker-Peters in January, after the 22-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by Mauricio Pochettino.

The youngster seems to have lost his boss' faith, as he was exiled from the squad after Spurs' penalty shootout defeat to Colchester in September.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

After the sale of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid in July, Tottenham are down to the bare bones in the right-back position. Walker-Peters seemed to be Pochettino's first choice after the first three game weeks, but Serge Aurier has knocked the Englishman from his perch.

Moussa Sissoko was drafted in as an emergency right-back when Aurier received a suspension following his red card against Southampton, leading to further speculation that the boss does not favour the academy graduate.

The competition to become Spurs' starting right-back has been somewhat lacking since the departure of Kyle Walker in 2017, and the charade looks set to continue, with no one cementing their status as a starter. Trippier and Aurier rotated last season, and Walker-Peters has entered the fray only recently.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Palace meanwhile are short for numbers in this position themselves, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining Manchester United in the summer. The move could be beneficial for both the player and the club. Walker-Peters needs experience at such a crucial age, and Palace need depth in his position.

This is not the first time that he has been linked with a move away from north London. The full-back was tipped to move to the south-coast, with Southampton interested, but that interest has passed.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, in a meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust, chairman Daniel Levy hinted that Pochettino has been left with players that he does not want. He said: "It’s not always possible to sell players. In 90% of instances either a buyer could not be found for a player or the player did not wish to join the club that had expressed an interest in buying them."

The loan departure of Walker-Peters could open the gates for more fringe players to leave. This would allow the boss to bring in the players that he needs to break their bad form, and compete once again.