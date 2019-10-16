La Liga Officials Request El Clásico Venue Change Following Political Unrest in Barcelona

By 90Min
October 16, 2019

La Liga have requested that the upcoming El Clásico fixture be moved from Camp Nou to the Santiago Bernabeu, following the political unrest in Barcelona over recent days. 

The Spanish government jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders over a failed declaration of independence for Catalonia, sentencing the leaders to incarceration for between nine and 13 years. 

Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets of Catalonia to contest the decision taken by the Spanish government, and tensions are high all over Spain. 

El Pais published a tweet stating that the Spanish FA have received a request from La Liga to change the venue from the pre-planned Camp Nou to the Bernabeu, fearing further disruption and possible riots.  


The heavyweight clash, which is set to take place on 26 October, is a serious cause for concern for both government officials and the Spanish FA, and the hope is that playing the fixture in Madrid will reduce the potential disruptions ahead of kickoff. 

Real Madrid and Barcelona occupy the top two spots in La Liga after eight matches, with only two points separating the pair. A move to the Bernabeu would certainly benefit Los Merengues, who could open up a five-point gap over La Blaugrana on home turf. 

Barcelona will be buoyed by the return of talisman Lionel Messi, who scored his first goal of the season against Sevilla in the Catalan side's most recent league outing. 

The Argentine star has suffered a difficult start to the new season after picking up an injury in pre-season, from which he struggled to recover. 

Real, meanwhile, have settled into the new campaign well and are beginning to find some rhythm, despite manager Zinedine Zidane being put under continuous pressure. They are struggling in the Champions League, granted, but domestically things are looking rosier.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Los Blancos remain the only unbeaten side in La Liga, with eight games of the season played so far.

