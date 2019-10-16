Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 'Special Training Regime' to Ensure Fitness for Man Utd Clash

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is on what has been described as an ‘special training regime’ in order to ensure he is fit for the Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.





Back-to-back Golden Boot winner Salah suffered an ankle knock in Liverpool’s most recent outing against Leicester when he was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury during the Reds’ victory.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Salah was substituted a few minutes later, with Liverpool going on to win the game in his absence as James Milner converted a penalty deep into stoppage time.

The injury was not thought to be serious, but Liverpool appear to have been cautious, not wishing to take any chances with a player who has scored 77 goals since arriving on Merseyside a little over two years ago.

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Salah has been doing special training to aid his full recovery and return to sharpness and is now expected to be available to start at Old Trafford – a game Liverpool are targeting for an 18th consecutive Premier League win.

Salah missed international duty with Egypt this month, which will have aided his recovery, although it had already been confirmed ahead of the Leicester game that national team coach Hossam El Badry was not going to pick the national hero so that he could rest.

The international break has been a welcome one for Salah. After playing 52 games for Liverpool last season, which didn’t finish until 1 June, he was then active at the Africa Cup of Nations until just four weeks before starting in the Community Shield at Wembley in early August.

The 27-year-old has already played 12 games in all competitions so far this season, only missing the Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons. What’s more, Liverpool are set for a frantic few months, with December particularly full because of FIFA Club World Cup commitments.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool are expecting to have goalkeeper Alisson Becker back at Old Trafford after missing more than two months with a calf injury, while centre-back Joel Matip could also return.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!