Man Utd Could Let Trio Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong & James Garner Leave on Loan in January

Manchester United could allow talented academy graduates Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner to leave on loan in January.

All three have attained minutes for the first team so far this season, with Gomes and Chong enjoying regular run-outs in the Europa League.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, as revealed by academy player performance manager Les Parry to the club's official website, the trio, alongside a couple of others, could be set for a January loan switch in a bid to gain them more game time and experience.



"There will be lots of hard work, as part of what Nicky Butt puts together as the plan for everybody,” Parry explained. “We’ll plan it out and we’ve identified four or five who might be going out in January. Obviously, our first-team manager has a say."

That man is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, of course, who is understood to have blocked loan moves for the trio in the summer to keep them as part of his squad, as Parry revealed: “Three lads could have possibly gone on loan – Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner – but he wanted to keep them here and have a look at them on tour.



"So a decision will be made, no doubt, for January as well. Hopefully, all three will be in the first team and not going anywhere."

However, as he conceded, nothing in football is a certainty, especially at United. “As we know at this club, lads have got into the first team and a lot of it has been through circumstances they’ve got no control over," he continued.



"They’ve been presented with an opportunity and they’ve taken the opportunity so now a couple of them are regulars on the team sheet each week. We’ve had opportunities that have cropped up from nowhere. That’s football.

“Hopefully, some of the lads out on loan now will also catch the eye as some have gone out with a perception of their ability and where they’ll end up but hopefully they’ll come back and people will say maybe we’ve got a little diamond.”