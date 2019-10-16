Manchester City Star Sergio Agüero Escapes Unhurt From Minor Car Crash

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero has escaped unhurt after he was involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday morning.

The Argentine star came out of the incident unscathed and was able to train with the Man City squad as usual without requiring assistance from the club's medical staff.

The incident was described as a 'minor prang', and Sky Sports reports that the player suffered no injuries during the collision.

Agüero has made an excellent start to the new Premier League campaign and is currently this season's joint-highest scorer in the top flight along with Chelsea's Tammy Abraham.

The pair have managed eight goals in the opening eight games thus far, and Agüero has even contributed two assists for his teammates.

The Argentine hitman does have to settle for a place on the Sky Blues' bench on the odd occasion however, as Brazil star Gabriel Jesus has earned a place in the starting XI following his impressive displays in the Champions League.

Man City have not made the start to the season that Pep Guardiola would have wished for, as the Citizen's sit eight points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who have won all of their domestic matches thus far.

Man City's recent poor form will be of great concern to their boss, who is hoping to win his third successive title and win the elusive Champions League.

Guardiola's men dropped points against Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening two months of the campaign, and must beat Crystal Palace on Saturday evening to keep the pressure on their title rivals.

Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday in a huge match for both teams, and Man City will be desperate for their neighbours to do them a favour against the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men are on an incredible 17-game winning streak, stretching back to last season, and they can equal the record held by Man City with a win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's struggling side.