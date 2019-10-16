Premier Sports Agree Deal With LaLigaTV For UK Viewers to Have 24/7 Access to Spanish Football

Premier Sports have announced that LaLigaTV is now available on the Premier Player site, after agreeing a deal with La Liga's 24/7 channel for UK viewers.

This change means that subscribers to Premier Sports will be able to watch every La Liga match this season, after the sports channel struck a deal with LaLigaTV, who had previously won the rights to all Spanish top-flight games.

LaLigaTV is now available on the Premier Player 🙌



Access to LaLiga's 24/7 channel, now part of your Premier Player subscription! 😍 pic.twitter.com/e88nlDM6OD — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 16, 2019

After La Liga struggled to sell the rights for the upcoming season, Spanish football lovers were left concerned by the possibility that matches would not be shown in the United Kingdom, but this historic three-year deal seems to have resolved matters, which Premier Sports announced on their official Twitter page.

Viewers of Sky will be able to access this new channel on their platform in January 2020, if they are also subscribed to Premier Sports. Fans can also sign up for a free seven-day trial, which which will be available until Friday October 19.

La Liga is proving to be one the most closely-fought divisions in Europe this season, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all separated by only three points at the top of the table.

Madrid and Barca will go head-to-head in a hotly-anticipated Clasico clash on 26 October, and victory for los Merengues could see Zinedine Zidane's side open up a five-point gap over their fierce rivals.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

There are growing safety concerns over the match being played at the Camp Nou however, given the recent political issues between Catalonia and Spain.





La Liga have requested that the match be played at the Santiago Bernabeu instead, after nine Catalan separatist leaders were imprisoned for their role in a failed declaration of Independence.

With tensions running high between the Spanish government and the people of Catalonia, El Clasico looks set to be an explosive affair.

Atleti will look to take advantage of whatever slip-up occurs during the derby match as Diego Simeone's side entertain Valencia and Athletic Bilbao after the international break.