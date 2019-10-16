Real Madrid Could Make Huge Cash Plus Player Offer for Chelsea Star N'Golo Kanté

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make Chelsea a huge player plus cash offer for World Cup-winning midfielder and two-time Premier League champion N’Golo Kanté.

The Frenchman is said to represent a ‘dream’ signing for Real coach and compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

After protracted negotiations, the club from the Spanish capital eventually completed the €100m capture of Eden Hazard from the Blues during the summer, but the rebuild is still ongoing as Zidane looks to repeat the success of his first spell in charge when he famously won three back-to-back Champions League titles.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Spanish outlet El Desmarque have outlined a potential way for Real to strike a deal for Kanté.

It is suggested that Chelsea value the former Leicester hero at €160m (£139m). To lessen the cost, Real could offer James Rodriguez in part exchange, pricing the Colombian at €60m (£52m). The cash offer for Kanté would therefore drop to €100m.

El Desmarque claim that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will have the final say on any offer.

One other strand of the Spanish story claims that Kanté ‘dreams of wearing white’, further alleging that he ‘believes the [Chelsea] project has stalled’, with El Desmarque even questionably criticising the club’s ambition to win trophies under new manager Frank Lampard.

It seems rather…off-brand for Kanté. So, at least have your pinches of salt on standby.

The France international has struggled with injuries so far this season after seeming indestructible ever since arriving in England in 2015. But, when fit, he has thrived under Lampard, contrasting with a difficult 2018/19 season playing out of position under Maurizio Sarri.

With an ageing Luka Modric nearing the end of his career, midfield is an area in which Los Blancos continue to be linked with players. The Kanté gossip follows months of speculation about Manchester United star Paul Pogba, as well as Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

