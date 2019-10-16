Tottenham Handed Double Injury Boost as Giovani Lo Celso & Ryan Sessegnon Return to Training

Beleaguered Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has received a timely boost after

Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon returned to training.

The summer recruits have been working hard to regain fitness during the international break, stepping up their respective rehabilitations following lengthy injury layoffs.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/GettyImages

The Evening Standard report that neither player is in contention for a return to Premier League action against Watford this weekend, but the news is positive at least following a turbulent few weeks in north London.





Spurs have been without the services of Lo Celso since the 23-year-old suffered a hip problem while he was away on international duty with Argentina last month. The highly-rated midfielder, who joined on loan from Real Betis in the summer, has been limited to just three substitute appearances so far this season.





Sessegnon, meanwhile, is yet to feature for his new club following his big money move from Fulham.

The 19-year-old has been out of action with a hamstring niggle, which Spurs' medical team have been keen to ensure fully heals before he returns to action. He was close to a return last month, but suffered a setback in his rehabilitation programme..

Although his pair of summer recruits will be absent this weekend, Pochettino will hope his players can bounce back against basement club Watford after a number of disappointing results prior to the international break.

They were handed a comprehensive third Premier League defeat of the season by Brighton last time out, having been humiliated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier that week.

The 47-year-old's job is not thought to be under threat, but failure to beat the Hornets may increase speculation that Pochettino's time at the club may be coming to a premature end.