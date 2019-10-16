Trent Alexander-Arnold Reflects on His Record-Breaking Year at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been rewarded for his stunning 2018/19 campaign by claiming a place in the Guinness World Records 2020.

The right-back notched up 16 assists across all competitions last season, including 12 in the Premier League. This is the highest number by a full back in a single season in the Premier League era, bettering the previous record of 11 which was jointly-held by Andy Hinchcliffe and Leighton Baines.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold provided six assists in as many games at the end of last season to snatch the assists record away from fellow full back Andy Robertson, who finished one behind on 11, and he admitted that a friendly rivalry had developed between the pair throughout the season. He also credited centre back Virgil van Dijk with giving him the confidence to get higher up the pitch to express himself.

Speaking to Guinness World Records about Robertson, he said: "He probably thought he had the competition wrapped up! Near the end of the season we both hit really good form, we were both getting lots of assists and it was good to help the team in those games that we needed to win."

When highlighting Van Dijk's influence, Alexander-Arnold added: "He is a world-class player and the best I have played with. We benefited a lot last season knowing we have players like Virgil giving us the protection behind us."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold's latest award caps off a stunning year for the youngster, having won the Champions League with Liverpool back in June. He played a key role in Liverpool's run to the final, assisting the winning goal in the side's semi-final tie against Barcelona with a quick piece of thinking from a corner.





Looking back at that goal, Alexander-Arnold spoke of how it was a matter of timing, and how his moment of inspiration rounded off a memorable evening for the Reds.

"I looked over into the box and saw that all the Barcelona players had switched off. I saw Divock in there and thought 'why not?'. It was a really special goal; everything fell into place so perfectly. Hopefully it will stay in the memories of everyone who was there or watching that night."