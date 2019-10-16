Why Man Utd Decided Against Pursuing Neymar & Joao Felix This Summer

Manchester United reportedly opted against moves for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and now-Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix during this summer's window due to a change in their transfer policy.

Neymar was publicly offered out to Europe's elite clubs this summer as PSG looked to sever their ties with the wantaway Brazil star, while Felix became the second most expensive teenager of all-time when he was sold to Atletico Madrid from Benfica as a replacement for the departing Antoine Griezmann.

While they were tentatively linked in the gossip columns, Man Utd decided against pursuing any move for Neymar due to doubts over his commitment and his excessive party lifestyle, according to Daniel Taylor of The Athletic.

Taylor outlines that the old policy of United was to always go for A-list superstars, but that attitude has changed, particularly regarding players with big egos.

He writes: "At Old Trafford, they tell a joke that offers an insight into the club’s thinking. 'If you have one Brazilian, you have one Brazilian,' it goes. 'If you have two Brazilians, you have two Brazilians. And if you have three, you have a samba party'.

"In Neymar’s case, United think it would be him pouring the caipirinhas.

"His father, Neymar Sr, who doubles as his agent, is regarded within Old Trafford as 'money-obsessed' and United’s information is that Neymar is even more fixated on winning the Ballon d’Or than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are."

Taylor explains that there was also a question mark over Neymar's dedication and teamwork.

However, whether Neymar himself - supposedly desperate to rejoin Barcelona - would've even entertained the possibility of joining United in their current state is not touched upon.

Speaking about Felix, Taylor's report adds that Man Utd chiefs questioned if the Portuguese star was too lightweight, and would struggle to make an impact in the physical Premier League, even comparing him to former Bolton one-season wonder Michael Ricketts, via a source.

Taylor adds: "Man Utd had concerns over whether the 19-year-old had the physicality to cope with the Premier League and the possibility that he would not sustain his early promise. 'Michael Ricketts was a world-beater for one season,' to quote one well-placed source."

In the end, United have adopted a strategy of signing younger, British players to augment their squad with Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all added for a combined fee of around £150m this summer. The likes of Declan Rice, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho have all also been touted as targets for future windows.