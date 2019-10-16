Women's Champions League Roundup: Hegerberg Equals Record, City Held & Arsenal Net Five

By 90Min
October 16, 2019

Is there any stopping the footballing freight train that is Lyon?

Whether it is in European competition or on home soil, the French giants continue to stamp their authority on every football match they play, with Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg clashes no different.

Also in action were English sides Arsenal and Manchester City, who enjoyed contrasting fortunes from their encounters. The Gunners thumped five past Slavia Praha, while the Citizens drew their home clash with Atletico Madrid 1-1 to leave their tie firmly in the balance.

There were also substantial wins for German duo Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, while Glasgow City secured a superb 2-0 victory away at Brondby.

All eyes are on Lyon, however, as the six-time Champions League holders aim to secure their fifth consecutive title. It now appears as if qualifying for the quarter-finals are a forgone conclusion, as Ada Hegerberg's double ensured there were no slip ups against Fortuna Hjorring.

The Norwegian got the ball rolling with a 17th minute penalty, before two goals from Eugenie Le Sommer had the game wrapped up before half-time. Hegerberg still had time to bag a second nine minutes into the second half, in turn becoming the joint-highest goalscorer in the women's Champions League, equaling Anja Mittag's tally of 51.

For Arsenal, they appear to have one foot in the quarter-finals, after Vivianne Miedema scored four times against a helpless Slavia Praha. She completed her hat-trick inside just 39 minutes to give the Gunners a 3-0 half-time lead in the Czech Republic, before her fourth and Kim Little's penalty made it five.

The Czechs did pull two goals back to give themselves the slimmest of hopes ahead of the return leg, but few would back against the Gunners sealing their passage to the last eight.

For City, it wasn't quite so smooth, as they hosted Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. Starting well, the Citizens took an early lead through Janine Beckie at the Academy Stadium and held onto their advantage until the final ten minutes of the match.

With just nine minutes left to play, though, Charlyn Corral grabbed a crucial away goal for the visitors, as a lapse of concentration at the back presented her with the chance to net the leveller.

In Denmark, Glasgow City will head back to Scotland with their heads held high after taking a two-goal advantage from their clash against Brondby. Samantha Kerr poked in after less than a minute to hand the visitors a dream start, which was added to in the second half after Brondby 'keeper Katrine Abel put through her own net to spark jubilant scenes among the SWPL 1 champions.

It was the simplest of nights for German duo Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, who will be able to rest players for their second leg ties after handsome wins in their respective matches.

Die Roten put five past Kazakhstani side BIIK Kazygurt to win 5-0 and all-but assure safe passage to the next round, with Lina Magull scoring twice for the away side. Not to be outdone, Wolfsburg brushed Twente aside at home, scoring six goals without reply in a thumping win.

With Barcelona taking on Minsk tomorrow, the only side left to play on Wednesday was Paris Saint-Germain. Making the journey to Iceland to take on Breidablik, the outcome was assured after just 29 minutes - PSG running out 4-0 winners in the end.

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message