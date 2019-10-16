Women's Champions League Roundup: Hegerberg Equals Record, City Held & Arsenal Net Five

Is there any stopping the footballing freight train that is Lyon?

Whether it is in European competition or on home soil, the French giants continue to stamp their authority on every football match they play, with Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg clashes no different.

All Wednesday's #UWCL round of 16 first-leg results with one more game to come on Thursday - what was the result of the night?🏆 https://t.co/MdfqorQsf2 pic.twitter.com/FMjuSoFZFI — #UWCL (@UWCL) October 16, 2019

Also in action were English sides Arsenal and Manchester City, who enjoyed contrasting fortunes from their encounters. The Gunners thumped five past Slavia Praha, while the Citizens drew their home clash with Atletico Madrid 1-1 to leave their tie firmly in the balance.

There were also substantial wins for German duo Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, while Glasgow City secured a superb 2-0 victory away at Brondby.

All eyes are on Lyon, however, as the six-time Champions League holders aim to secure their fifth consecutive title. It now appears as if qualifying for the quarter-finals are a forgone conclusion, as Ada Hegerberg's double ensured there were no slip ups against Fortuna Hjorring.

The Norwegian got the ball rolling with a 17th minute penalty, before two goals from Eugenie Le Sommer had the game wrapped up before half-time. Hegerberg still had time to bag a second nine minutes into the second half, in turn becoming the joint-highest goalscorer in the women's Champions League, equaling Anja Mittag's tally of 51.

Avec son doublé, @AdaStolsmo égale le record de Anja Mittag avec 51 buts en @UWCL !

Bravo Ada ! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/b2imhGPbHA — OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) October 16, 2019

For Arsenal, they appear to have one foot in the quarter-finals, after Vivianne Miedema scored four times against a helpless Slavia Praha. She completed her hat-trick inside just 39 minutes to give the Gunners a 3-0 half-time lead in the Czech Republic, before her fourth and Kim Little's penalty made it five.

The Czechs did pull two goals back to give themselves the slimmest of hopes ahead of the return leg, but few would back against the Gunners sealing their passage to the last eight.

For City, it wasn't quite so smooth, as they hosted Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. Starting well, the Citizens took an early lead through Janine Beckie at the Academy Stadium and held onto their advantage until the final ten minutes of the match.

"I think we switched off for a moment and obviously good teams are going to punish you"



Player of the match @JillScottJS8 reflects on a disappointing game.



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/dP66dre54l — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) October 16, 2019

With just nine minutes left to play, though, Charlyn Corral grabbed a crucial away goal for the visitors, as a lapse of concentration at the back presented her with the chance to net the leveller.

In Denmark, Glasgow City will head back to Scotland with their heads held high after taking a two-goal advantage from their clash against Brondby. Samantha Kerr poked in after less than a minute to hand the visitors a dream start, which was added to in the second half after Brondby 'keeper Katrine Abel put through her own net to spark jubilant scenes among the SWPL 1 champions.

It was the simplest of nights for German duo Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, who will be able to rest players for their second leg ties after handsome wins in their respective matches.

Die Roten put five past Kazakhstani side BIIK Kazygurt to win 5-0 and all-but assure safe passage to the next round, with Lina Magull scoring twice for the away side. Not to be outdone, Wolfsburg brushed Twente aside at home, scoring six goals without reply in a thumping win.

With Barcelona taking on Minsk tomorrow, the only side left to play on Wednesday was Paris Saint-Germain. Making the journey to Iceland to take on Breidablik, the outcome was assured after just 29 minutes - PSG running out 4-0 winners in the end.

