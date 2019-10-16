Zlatan Ibrahimovic Remains Most Popular Figure in MLS After Topping 2019 Shirt Sales

October 16, 2019

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has wowed crowds around the world for two decades now, and his popularity is showing no signs of slowing down.

The maverick 38-year-old striker has been plying his trade in MLS for the past 18 months after leaving behind a European legacy that saw him shine at the highest level for Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Manchester United among others.

During his time in Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic has - unsurprisingly - become a favourite with fans of not just LA Galaxy, but of all MLS clubs. His goalscoring record in America has been phenomenal, with the Swedish legend netting 30 goals in his 29 outings this season - adding to the 22 strikes he netted in his first campaign stateside.

Whilst his goals may not be firing LA Galaxy to title glory this season, Ibrahimovic is leading the way again in one category - shirt sales. 

Yes, as revealed by MLS' official store website, the man known in some circles as 'The Lion' is the most popular name to have been emblazoned on the back of shirts during 2019. Unsurprisingly, Ibrahimovic was also the most popular name among supporters last year too, with his charismatic personality proving popular with American fans.

Whilst Ibra tops the list, there are plenty of other familiar names that make up the remaining 24 spots that have been revealed.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez is second, whilst former Arsenal striker - and record MLS goalscorer - Carlos Vela makes up the top three. Wayne Rooney is in fourth place, as he prepares to head back to England with Championship side Derby, whilst legendary German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who hung up his boots recently, rounds up the top five.

MLS' Top 25 shirt sales for 2019.

1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic
 LA Galaxy
2 Josef Martinez Atlanta United
3 Carlos Vela LAFC
4 Wayne Rooney D.C. United
5 Bastian Schweinsteiger Chicago Fire
6 Hector Villalba Atlanta United
7 Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC
8 Diego Valeri Portland Timbers
9 Nani Orlando City SC
10 Nicolas Lodeiro Seattle Sounders FC
11 Diego Chara Portland Timbers
12 Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC
13 Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes
14 Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders FC
15 Ignacio Piatti Montreal Impact
16 Darwin Quintero Jr. Minnesota United FC
17 Sebastian Lletget LA Galaxy
18 Brad Guzan Atlanta United
19 Sebastian Blanco Portland Timbers
20 Alexander Ring NYCFC
21 Dom Dwyer Orlando City SC
22 Romain Alessandrini LA Galaxy
23 Jozy Altidore Toronto FC
24 Graham Zusi Sporting KC
25 Luciano Acosta D.C. United

