AC Milan vs Lecce Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan host Lecce in what will be Stefano Pioli's first game in-charge of the San Siro club. Replacing Marco Giampaolo after only three-and-a-half months in charge, Pioli's appointment was greeted with the hashtag #PioliOut trending in Italy, with Milan fans unhappy with his appointment.

The Rossoneri managed to beat Genoa before the international break by the skin of their teeth, but remain out of sorts with only three wins from seven so far this season.

Newly promoted Lecce travel to the San Siro also out-of-form, with the Salentians sitting in the relegation zone after two wins in their first year back in Serie A.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 20 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 2 Referee? TBC

Team News

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Milan defender Mattia Caldara won't return from his cruciate ligament injury until November at the earliest after rupturing it late last season. Davide Calabria picked up his second red of the season at Genoa, and Samu Castillejo got sent off late on so both are suspended for Milan so will also miss out.

Lecce look set to have a fully fit squad to pick from, and eyes will be on striker Gianluca Lapadula, who returns to Milan .

Predicted Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Conti, Romagnoli, Duarte, Hernandez; Kessie, Calhanoglu, Paqueta, Suso; Piatek, Rebic. Lecce Gabriel; Rispoli, Lucioni, Rossentini, Calderoni, Majer; Petricionne, Tachtsidis, Mancosu; Falco, Babacar

Head to Head Record

AC Milan, to no one's surprise, absolutely dominate this fixture, winning on 23 occasions, with Lecce picking up only two wins from 37 meetings.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2012, where Milan won 2-0. On that day, Antonio Nocerino and Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed the goals - time flies, doesn't it?

Recent Form

Milan ended a run of three straight defeats with victory at Genoa last time out, but they still sit 13th. Pioli has a challenge on his hands with trying to turn their fortunes around after he became the club's ninth manager since their last Serie A title in 2011.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Leece lost 3-1 at Atalanta before the international break, with the club winning only twice in the league this season. However, both of these wins have been away from home so there will be a sense of optimism around southern Italy that Lecce could potentially nick a result.

Here's how each team has fared in their last five:

AC Milan Lecce Genoa 1-2 AC Milan (5/10) Atalanta 3-1 Lecce (6/10) AC Milan 1-3 Fiorentina (29/9) Lecce 0-1 AS Roma (29/9) Torino 2-1 AC Milan (26/9) SPAL 1-3 Lecce (25/9) AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan (21/9) Lecce 1-4 Napoli (22/9) Verona 0-1 AC Milan (15/9) Torino 1-2 Lecce (16/9)

Prediction

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

With Milan in turmoil and Lecce winning all their points on the road, a shock result could be on the cards. Rossoneri fans will have to get behind the team as morale is very low around the San Siro, but the fans may be more focused on Pioli. Lecce will be no push over and could easily sneak a win here.





Prediction: AC Milan 0-1 Lecce