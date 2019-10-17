Andrew Robertson Rubbishes Poor Man Utd Form & Insists Liverpool Face 'One-Off' Game on Sunday

Andrew Robertson has rubbished the idea that Manchester United's poor form will put his Liverpool side in good stead ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday, instead insisting it will be a 'one-off' clash against their bitter rivals.

The Reds have been in imperious form this season, winning all eight of their top flight games and boasting an eight point lead at the table's summit.

That form is in stark contrast to their opponents on Sunday, with United enduring a torrid start to the Premier League, winning just two of their eight matches and languishing in 12th place. Nevertheless, it is often suggested that for derby matches form becomes secondary, a particular anomaly that Robertson claims is true ahead of Sunday's crunch encounter.

“I don’t think it matters what your form is like in these games. It doesn’t matter that we’ve won eight on the bounce and they’re struggling. It’s Man Utd vs Liverpool. It will be a one-off game and we’ll see who comes out on top," he told The Scotsman.

“I have no doubt that they’ll produce a reaction after a poor performance and poor result against Newcastle. I’m absolutely sure that they will be firing and wanting to kickstart their season. For them, there would be no better time to do it than against us. But we have our own objectives and our own aims. That’s what we’ve got to be striving for.”

Last season the fixture at Old Trafford ended goalless between these two sides, and the full-back revealed its a match he looks forward to greatly, given the long history the two sides have shared, although he admitted a preference to playing at Liverpool's home.

“I think what makes it so special is that it’s historic,” he added.

“There have been such great battles down the years. And they’ve always had top teams who have always fought against each other for everything on the pitch. It's always like that. And it’s genuinely a different atmosphere when you play against them. I

"t’s a historic stadium, nice, though I prefer Anfield…the atmosphere is good, too. There is always an edge to it."