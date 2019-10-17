Arsenal 'Considering January Offer' For Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez

Arsenal remain interested in Lucas Vazquez, with the Gunners said to be among three clubs with an offer on the table to sign the player from Real Madrid in January.

The Gunners were heavily linked with the winger during the summer, supposedly going head-to-head with the likes of Bayern Munich, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain to secure the three-time Champions League winner's signature.

In the end, any deal to take Vazquez away from Madrid failed to materialise. Nevertheless, reports linking Vazquez with a move to the Premier League side have resurfaced, as El Desmarque claim the door is open for the 28-year-old to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after failing to tie down a starting berth in the side following the signing of Eden Hazard.

It is claimed that Arsenal are joined by Bayer Leverkusen and Roma in putting offers on the table for the player, with a transfer fee expected to come in at around €20m. The Spanish publication add that Zinedine Zidane would like to keep hold of the winger, presumably as a squad player, although Vazquez is likely to leave in search of regular football.

Of all the offers tabled, it is the Bundesliga outfit who are said to have the most 'interesting' proposal in regards to salary level, while also offering the highest transfer fee - thought to be in the region of the aforementioned sum.

Having secured the club-record signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for £72m over the summer, Arsenal's interest in bringing in another winger for €20m seems somewhat far-fetched, especially at the halfway point of the season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Furthermore, the emergence of 18-year-old Bukayo Saka has been one of the highlights of the season for the Arsenal fanbase, who would not want to see their academy star's development stunted by the addition of a player who has netted just 12 goals in his last four La Liga seasons.

Given Unai Emery's insistence to play his youngsters this season, one could presume that he follows the same line of thinking.