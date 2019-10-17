Arsenal Set to Rival Everton for Athletic Bilbao's £30m-Rated Centre-Back Unai Núñez

Arsenal and Everton look set to do battle for the signature of Athletic Bilbao and Spain centre-back Unai Núñez as both teams look to shore up their respective defences.

Both sides are reportedly keen on the 22-year-old, who has already earned a senior cap for Spain and is believed to have had a £30m release clause inserted into his contract with the La Liga side.

Núñez's exemplary performances for the Spain in their victorious Under-21 European Championship campaign this summer caught the eye of several clubs across Europe.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, according to the Daily Mail, it is Arsenal and Everton who are the interested Premier League contingent, with both optimistic of a potential deal as the youngster has struggled for first team chances this season.

Núñez became a mainstay in Los Leones' back line in 2017/18, making 36 appearances for Bilbao. However, these opportunities have diminished over the past two seasons, with the defender playing just 14 games for the Basque side in the 2018/19 season, falling behind Iñigo Martinez and Yeray Álvarez in the pecking order.





Meanwhile the 22-year-old has only featured three times in the league so far in the 19/20 season, including a clean sheet against Catalan giants Barcelona.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It is no secret that Arsenal are in dire need of defensive reinforcements. Question marks loom after poor starts to the season for both Sokratis and David Luiz, while 24-year-old Rob Holding is only just easing his way into the side after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in December 2018.





Meanwhile, Everton only have Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate as the senior centre-backs in a side who have conceded 13 goals thus far in the 19/20 campaign. Marco Silva's side are languishing in the relegation zone and so the need for bolstering the defence is obvious.