Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Title hunters Atletico Madrid host eighth placed Valencia this weekend in La Liga, as they look to get back to winning ways following back to back goalless draws.

Diego Simeone's men are on a barren goalscoring run, with just two goals in their last five games – both of those goals coming in the same match. Something will have to change if they want to keep up with leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Valencia have had a mixed start to their season, leaking goals left, right and centre as off-field issues threaten to derail their entire campaign. However, they do sit just three points behind their opponents, and will be looking to draw level with them with a win.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wanda Metropolitano Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? La Liga TV/Premier Player Referee? Adrian Cordero Vega

Team News

Atletico will be without defender Stefan Savic, who sustained a thigh injury while away on international duty.

As well as that, Vitolo and Sime Vrsaljko also continue to be sidelined with longer term injuries.

Valencia have a number of key injury concerns, with Carlos Soler, Cristiano Piccini, Jose Gaya, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Kevin Gameiro all doubts for the weekend.

Potential Lineups

Atletico Madrid Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Lodi; Koke, Thomas, Saul, Lemar; Felix, Morata. Valencia Cillessen; Wass, Gabriel, Garay, Costa; Torres, Parejo, Coquelin, Cheryshev; Rodrigo, Gomez.

Head to Head Record

Atletico have played Valencia 44 times, with Los Rojiblancos leading the head to head with 17 wins to 13 losses.

The last time the sides took each other on was back in April this year, with Atleti coming out 3-2 victors after Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa all got on the scoresheet.

Valencia will be hoping to end a barren spell against their opponents, having failed to win against Atletico in their last nine games.

Recent Form

Atletico have been struggling of late, with just one win in their last five games, and will be desperate to correct that poor record this weekend.

Valencia however, are on a much better run, currently four games unbeaten and coming off two wins in a row.

Barcelona Valencia Valladolid 0-0 Atletico (6/10) Valencia 2-1 Alaves (5/10) Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico (1/10) Valencia 0-3 Ajax (2/10) Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid (28/9) Bilbao 0-1 Valencia (28/9) RCD Mallorca 0-2 Atletico (25/9) Valencia 3-3 Getafe (25/9) Atletico 0-0 Celta Vigo (21/9) Valencia 1-1 Leganes (22/9)

Atletico are really suffering in front of goal right now, but are coming up against a defensively weak Valencia side – the stoppable force meeting the movable object.

However, despite Valencia's injury and off-field troubles, they're on reasonable run of form. If Los Ches can continue their good performances in the offensive department, then they are more than capable of getting a result against Atleti.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia