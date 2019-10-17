Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayern Munich make the short trip to Bavarian rivals Augsburg, as the Bundesliga's highest scoring team face the league's leakiest defence on Saturday afternoon.

The German champions suffered a surprise defeat in their last league game, with Hoffenheim shocking them in a 2-1 loss at the Allianz Arena.

For Augsburg, last time out they were hammered 5-1 by Borussia Mönchengladbach, and the Fuggerstädter will be looking for a first league win since mid-September. They sit 14th in the table, only one point above 17th-place Köln.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back with a victory, with Bayern currently sitting third and chasing their eighth consecutive league title, and Augsburg aiming to stay in the Bundesliga for a tenth successive season.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19 October What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? WWK Arena

Team News

Midfield pair Felix Götze and Carlos Gruezo are definitely missing the match through a hip and ankle injury respectively. Augsburg could also be without Andre Hahn and Felix Suchy who are both doubts for the game, with the former the more likely of the two to make it.

Jann-Fiete Arp is definitely out for Bayern with a fractured wrist, and Leon Goretzka is short on match fitness and is a doubt.

Predicted Lineups

Augsburg Koubek; Lichtsteiner, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Max; Richter, Khedira, Baier, Vargas; Finnbogason, Niederlechner.

Bayern Munich Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernandez, Alaba; Kimmich, Thiago, Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.



Head to Head Record

With only 12 matches being played between the two, it shouldn't come as a shock to see that Bayern have dominated the fixture. Nine wins have gone to the German champions, with Augsburg winning twice. The only draw between the two came last season at the Allianz, with the game ending 1-1.

Recent Form

Augsburg have only won once all season, with Martin Schmidt's side slumping to a humiliating 5-1 defeat in their last league game at Mönchengladbach.

Bayern haven't exactly performed to their own high expectations so far with season, with points being dropped in three of their seven fixtures so far in the league. However, they have only suffered defeat once all season, which came last week against Hoffenheim. The German champions have scored 33 goals in all competitions so far this season though, which will give them confidence going into Saturday's fixture.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Augsburg Bayern Munich Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-1 Augsburg (6/10) Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim (5/10) Augsburg 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen (28/9) Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich (1/10) Freiburg 1-1 Augsburg (21/9) Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich (28/9) Augsburg 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (14/9) Bayern Munich 4-0 Kln (21/9) Werder Bremen 3-2 Augsburg (1/9) Bayern Munich 3-0 Crvena zvezda (18/9)

Prediction

Augsburg have been poor so far this season and will hope that Bayern are suffering from an Oktoberfest hangover, in order to have a chance to pick up any points.

However, Bayern, and particularly Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, have been scoring for fun and will score more goals at the WWK Arena. However, Augsburg have scored in every game bar-one so far this season, and Bayern's defence certainly isn't mistake-free.

Both teams will score but i fear it could be another embarrassing result for Augsburg, with Nico Kovac's men looking to bounce back.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-4 Bayern Munich