Bayern Legend Insists Christian Eriksen Isn't Good Enough to Improve German Champions

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has claimed that signing Christian Eriksen makes no sense for the club, as rumours surrounding his Tottenham departure continue to fly.

Eriksen is now well within the final year of his contract at Spurs, with any negotiations regarding a new deal appearing less and less likely as the months pass.

The Danish international, who started both of his country's games against Switzerland and Luxembourg in this month's international break, has been linked with a number of elite clubs including Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern.

However, speaking to Sport 1, Matthaus revealed his displeasure with the links, claiming: "I have been following the player for a long time, and he has disappointed me so far in 2019. A transfer to FC Bayern would not make any sense for me and would be very surprising. For me, he is not a player who helps Bayern."

This, of course, comes after the Bavarians beat Spurs 7-2 in their Champions League group stage clash in north London and, perhaps with this in mind, he continued: "If he is not enough for Tottenham, he is not good enough for Bayern. Uli Hoeness has also said that Bayern do not need substitutes.

"Eriksen is a fine technician, a typical number 10. But he’s too slow, and Niko Kovac likes fast players."

As Matthaus explained, the form of Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho makes the proposition of Eriksen a bit redundant while, in players like Kai Havertz, there are more pressing targets out there for the coming transfer windows.



"For me, Eriksen is not the kind of player who makes all the difference at the highest level, so concentrate on the transfer of Kai Havertz next summer, and you still have Philippe Coutinho, who plays well as a ten," he said.

"Do not forget [Thomas] Müller, who can play any position offensively and should not give up, I stick to it: Eriksen makes no sense to me."