Inter Eye Up 'Unhappy' Chelsea Star as Alexis Sanchez Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Inter loanee forward Alexis Sanchez has undergone surgery ahead of a long-term layoff, after picking up an ankle injury while on international duty with Chile, with the Italian side now considering Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as a potential replacement.



Sanchezsuffered a dislocated ankle during a friendly with Colombia on Saturday, simultaneously damaging tendons as well, for which he underwent surgery on Wednesday.



This was revealed by the Nerazzurri in a statement on their official website, which read: "Alexis Sanchez was in Barcelona this morning for consultation with Dr Ramon Cugat.



🏥 | UPDATE@Alexis_Sanchez underwent surgery on his left ankle earlier on today



👉 https://t.co/VVEtva5tzZ #FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) October 16, 2019

"The visit confirmed the diagnosis of the Inter medical staff and the decision was made to proceed with surgery on the left ankle. The operation was performed in the afternoon on the peroneus longus tendon and it went exactly as planned."

With that part of the process now complete, the real rehabilitation is set to begin now, with the star, whose huge wages of close to £500,000 a week are being split between Inter and Manchester United, is likely to be out until at least February.

This, naturally, leaves a hole in Antonio Conte's attack, one that, according to a report from Calciomercato, could be filled by Olivier Giroud.

The Italian boss landed long-term target Romelu Lukaku in the summer, but failed in his pursuit of Edin Dzeko as back up to the departing Mauro Icardi, and Sanchez's sidelining now leaves him seeking further replacements.

And it seems that Giroud, the player he signed for Chelsea back in January 2018, could be the man for the job.



The Frenchman recently conceded his displeasure at his displacing in the Blues' starting lineup by Tammy Abraham, telling the press - as quoted by the Daily Express - after France's clash with Turkey that he certainly wouldn't be beyond departing.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“I’m going to fight for my place at Chelsea and we will take stock of the situation in January," he said. “If you ask me whether I want to leave I’ll say ‘not necessarily’ – but other things enter the equation. I cannot be happy with what I have at the moment. I am 33 but I still have several good years left in me.

“I still have the legs and a profile that I think will enable me to keep playing at the top level. I feel in good shape physically and I lead a healthy lifestyle. I want to enjoy myself and play matches.

“That could be for Chelsea – who are my first choice – or elsewhere. But if they force me to make a decision I will do it – just like when I left Arsenal.”