Joe Willock Calls Arsenal Youngster Bukayo Saka 'Amazing' Amid England Under-21 Call-Up Rumours

Arsenal youngster Joe Willock has called teammate Bukayo Saka 'amazing', with the 18-year-old already impressing for the Gunners this season.

Willock's comments come amid the news that Sako could be set for a call-up to the England Under-21 squad, which would mean a link-up with Willock at international level - who has also become an established player in the Arsenal squad.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Daily Mail quotes Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd, who spoke about the possibility of a call up for Saka: "He is definitely on the radar, I saw him play against (Nottingham) Forest (last month). I know what he's all about. He'll do well enough before long."





Willock was also full of praise for Saka, saying: "There are so many players coming through the ranks who are thriving with ability.





"Saka isn't in the squad but he's an amazing player and I'm sure he will be one day."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Both Willock and Saka have already caught the eye of manager Unai Emery this season, making 10 and five appearances respectively. Saka also started at Old Trafford against Manchester United recently, showcasing the faith the manager has in his potential.





Both players could appear in Arsenal's next fixture, as they head to a Sheffield United on Monday night in what could be a tricky away day.