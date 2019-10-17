Leeds United Unveil Striking New Centenary Kit on Club's 100-Year Anniversary

Leeds United revealed a limited edition centenary kit on Thursday, commemorating the club's 100th birthday with a nod to their early jerseys.

And when they say limited edition, they really mean it! There are just 1,919 of the classic white kit available, celebrating the founding of the club in 1919 - each numbered from one to 1,919 to offer fans a unique slice of club history.

👀 We take a closer look at the #LUFC centenary shirt! What do you think of it? pic.twitter.com/YAKysyXWyR — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 17, 2019

Elland Road hosted the Centenary Gala Dinner on Thursday evening, with Chairman Andrea Radrizzani presenting club legends and current players with their own shirt to mark the milestone.

Fans following the event coverage on social media would have felt a warm sense of nostalgia, witnessing some of Leeds' recent heroes coming together. The likes of Robbie Keane, Gary McAllister, Gordon Strachan, Danny Mills and Lee Bowyer were all in attendance for the centenary celebrations.

The players will get the honour of wearing the shirt, complete with a laced collar and embedded Yorkshire rose, in Saturday's home fixture with Birmingham, as reported by the club's official website.

Fans lucky enough to snag their own version will also receive the 'Official History of Leeds United' book, helping them relive the club's finest moments over the past century and packaged in a presentation box. Priced at £149, the kit is now available for purchase via the club website.

📰 | Like our new centenary shirt? Find out more about the limited edition collectors item which comes with a copy of the 'Official History of Leeds United' book — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 17, 2019

Leeds have stuttered in recent weeks, dropping points in four of their previous six Championship fixtures. However, a win against Birmingham could sends them top of the table, if results go their way, and would be the ideal way to commemorate one hundred years of The Whites.